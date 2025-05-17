We Win consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 20.29 crore

Net profit of We Win rose 17.39% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.38% to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 78.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

