Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 33.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 73.02 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity declined 33.70% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.53% to Rs 16.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.92% to Rs 249.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

