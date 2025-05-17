Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.31% to Rs 5.78 crore

Net profit of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.31% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 22.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.783.82 51 22.0013.20 67 OPM %15.92-5.50 -14.23-11.74 - PBDT1.05-0.13 LP 3.52-1.13 LP PBT0.68-0.50 LP 2.02-2.67 LP NP0.68-0.50 LP 2.02-2.67 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 33.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Gretex Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 202.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 2.10% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story