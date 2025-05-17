Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL consolidated net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 1442.25 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 35.18% to Rs 154.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1442.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1318.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.11% to Rs 476.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 595.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 5593.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5384.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1442.251318.30 9 5593.815384.69 4 OPM %15.5113.53 -12.0614.90 - PBDT227.28172.82 32 721.11875.15 -18 PBT206.54152.93 35 640.01795.78 -20 NP154.21114.08 35 476.05595.86 -20

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

