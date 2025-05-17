KRBL consolidated net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 1442.25 croreNet profit of KRBL rose 35.18% to Rs 154.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1442.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1318.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.11% to Rs 476.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 595.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 5593.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5384.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
