Gretex Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 59.87 crore

Net loss of Gretex Corporate Services reported to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 59.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.21% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 137.51% to Rs 258.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.8753.86 11 258.86108.99 138 OPM %-20.4829.69 -0.5335.50 - PBDT-23.0116.89 PL 7.6848.73 -84 PBT-23.6916.39 PL 5.0447.14 -89 NP-17.108.98 PL 1.3027.15 -95

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

