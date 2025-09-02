Websol Energy System approves capacity expansion with investment of Rs 3,000 cr

At board meeting held on 01 September 2025
The Board of Directors of Websol Energy System has approved a phased expansion plan of its manufacturing capacity by total of 4 GW of solar cells and 4 GW of solar modules through a wholly owned subsidiary. This expansion plan will result in a total investment of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore.
The capacity expansion plan builds on the Companys existing capacity (Phase I) of a 600 MW solar cell line and 550 MW solar module line at Falta, West Bengal. The solar cell line is operating at an effective capacity utilisation of 90%. Both these lines were funded through a combination of internal accruals, preferential issue of equity shares and lending facilities from financial institutions. An additional 600 MW solar cell line (Phase Il), co-located at Falta, is scheduled to become operational in October 2025. This line has been funded completely through internal accruals and will take Websols total solar cell manufacturing capacity to 1.2 GW.
As part of the Companys overall strategy, the Board of Directors has now approved plans to significantly scale up its manufacturing platform in response to the rapidly increasing demand for solar power in India. The additional solar cell capacity will be based on Topcon technology. The expansion will be executed in two phases:Phase III: Addition of 2 GW solar cell line and 2 GW solar module line by June 2027 h Phase IV: Addition of 2 GW solar cell line and 2 GW solar module line by June 2028
The total investment for Phase III and Phase IV will be financed through a combination of internal accruals and lending facilities from financial institutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app