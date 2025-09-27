Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Websol Energy System announced the commencement of its additional 600 MW solar cell manufacturing line at Falta, West Bengal.

In line with its strategic expansion plans announced on 1st September, 2025, the Company has started production of its new additional 600 MW Mono PERC solar cell line (Phase II) at Falta, West Bengal. This achievement highlights Websol's strong execution capabilities and its commitment to scaling up capacity to address the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions in India.

With this achievement, Websol has doubled its total solar cell capacity to 1.2 GW, along with its existing 550 MW solar module line at the same facility. Funded entirely through internal accruals, the second solar cell line reflects the Company's strong cash flow generation and conservative capital structure.

During the commissioning process at the Falta facility, certain activities required the temporary shutdown of the existing cell and module line for approximately 8 days. This has led to a one-time revenue impact during Q2 FY2026. Operations have since resumed as planned, with the successful commissioning of the additional 600 MW solar cell line.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves change in CFO

Paradeep Phosphates commissions 1500 MTPD sulphuric acid plant

Board of Krishival Foods to consider fund raising options

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Quality Power Electrical Equipment bags Rs 36-cr orders

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story