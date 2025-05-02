Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.35% in Mar-25

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.35 per cent in March 2025 (9.40 per cent in February 2025). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.77 per cent in March 2025 from 9.80 per cent in February 2025.1

Data showed that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs remained unchanged at 9.00 per cent in April 2025.

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.65 per cent in March 2025 as compared to 6.49 per cent in February 2025.

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.03 per cent in March 2025 (7.02 per cent in February 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News