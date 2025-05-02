Praveg handsover its Bangaram Island Resort to Indian Hotels Co

Praveg has successfully completed the formal handover of operations of its flagship resort property, Praveg Atoll's, located on Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep, to Indian Hotels Co (IHCL), in accordance with the Hotel Management Agreement signed between both parties and announced on 03 March 2025.

With this handover, IHCL assumes full operational control of the property under its esteemed SeleQtions brand, reinforcing its commitment to offering guests unparalleled luxury experiences in one of India's most pristine island destinations.

IHCL will now lead all facets of resort management, including operations, guest services, food and beverage, recreational experiences, and environmental stewardship. The property's integration under the SeleQtions portfolio positions it as a premier destination for discerning travelers seeking a serene yet sophisticated island retreat.

