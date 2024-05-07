Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Bajaj Healthcare said that its board has approved the appointment of Dayashankar Patel as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, with effect from 6 May, 2024.

Dayashankar Patel is a qualified Chartered Accountant with experience of more than 35 years in handling Internal Audit, Statutory Audit, Tax Audit and key Accounts and Finance functions.

He has successfully led and managed leading IPOs. In the past, he has worked with Companies like Pramara Promotions, Polycab India at various positions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bajaj Healthcare a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It has a strong presence globally in countries like Europe, USA, Australia, Africa, Middle East and South America.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 108.57 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 1.60% to end at Rs 316.95 on Monday, 6 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News