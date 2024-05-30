Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 4461.17 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp rose 13.53% to Rs 267.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 4461.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4070.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 436.93% to Rs 1109.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.69% to Rs 17339.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9758.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
