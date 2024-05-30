Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 4461.17 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 13.53% to Rs 267.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 4461.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4070.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 436.93% to Rs 1109.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.69% to Rs 17339.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9758.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4461.174070.15 10 17339.609758.10 78 OPM %7.4010.33 -9.004.97 - PBDT433.88416.65 4 1761.35636.60 177 PBT347.11325.41 7 1413.48333.63 324 NP267.84235.93 14 1109.78206.69 437

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

