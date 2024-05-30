Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 145.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.76% to Rs 404.97 croreNet profit of Vijay Solvex rose 145.00% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.76% to Rs 404.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 620.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.72% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.73% to Rs 1829.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2430.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News