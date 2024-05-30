Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 150.93% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services reported to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 150.93% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 236.25% to Rs 47.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.555.40 151 47.3114.07 236 OPM %69.37-35.93 -72.44-7.39 - PBDT10.04-1.59 LP 36.260.58 6152 PBT9.85-1.73 LP 35.49-0.05 LP NP4.35-3.51 LP 26.79-1.63 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 247.69% in the December 2023 quarter

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Emkay Global Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Anik Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story