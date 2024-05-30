Home / Markets / Capital Market News / York Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

York Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 121.28% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net Loss of York Exports reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 121.28% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.58% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 31.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.080.94 121 31.5734.44 -8 OPM %-1.44-12.77 -9.448.77 - PBDT-0.43-0.45 4 1.351.94 -30 PBT-0.69-0.72 4 0.461.15 -60 NP-0.69-0.70 1 0.270.95 -72

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

