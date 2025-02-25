Consumer goods stocks rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 50.74 points or 0.59% at 8620.38 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Century Enka Ltd (up 6.15%), Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (up 5.81%),Hindware Home Innovation Ltd (up 5.11%),Sapphire Foods India Ltd (up 4.52%),V2 Retail Ltd (up 4.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aptech Ltd (up 4.22%), Devyani International Ltd (up 4.12%), Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd (up 3.96%), Easy Trip Planners Ltd (up 3.74%), and Jindal Worldwide Ltd (up 3.26%).

On the other hand, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (down 8.03%), Suratwwala Business Group Ltd (down 4.95%), and Benares Hotels Ltd (down 4.94%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 247.93 or 0.55% at 45501.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 48.34 points or 0.35% at 13929.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.5 points or 0.22% at 22603.85.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 271.51 points or 0.36% at 74725.92.

On BSE,2096 shares were trading in green, 925 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News