Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 782.7, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25644.85. The Sensex is at 83125.93, up 0.38%.Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 8.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11989.95, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.71 lakh shares in last one month.