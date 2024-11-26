L&T Technology Services Ltd spurts 0.68%, up for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5495.5, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.69% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% jump in NIFTY and a 36.77% jump in the Nifty IT.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5495.5, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24161.15. The Sensex is at 79896.82, down 0.27%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has gained around 6.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43618.15, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97350 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5493.55, up 0.55% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 19.69% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% jump in NIFTY and a 36.77% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 45.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News