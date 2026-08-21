Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2344.9, up 16.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 163.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% gain in NIFTY and a 40.14% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2344.9, up 16.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24233.3. The Sensex is at 77549.3, up 0.01%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 45.48% in last one month.