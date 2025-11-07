Nesco Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 cr; revenue up 25% on strong segmental growth

Nesco rose 1.58% to Rs 1,270.95 after the company reported a steady performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by robust traction in the realty and foods segments and improved operating momentum across business verticals.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 11.26% year-on-year to Rs 118.91 crore on a 24.51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 239.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 6.3% YoY to Rs 143.49 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses rose 33.2% YoY to Rs 120.09 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 10.55 crore (up 30.2%), finance cost was at Rs 5.44 crore (down 3.4% YoY), while other expenses increased 38.1% YoY to Rs 62.87 crore during the period under review.