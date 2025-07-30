Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 52.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 2260.57 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 52.81% to Rs 87.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 185.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 2260.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2536.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2260.572536.499.9713.46211.87350.16123.99253.3987.55185.51

