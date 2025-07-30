Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 1145.27 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 78.17% to Rs 230.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 1145.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1150.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1145.271150.9814.4410.33324.61182.78299.65157.77230.32129.27

