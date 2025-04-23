Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree standalone net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2025 quarter

LTIMindtree standalone net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 9423.10 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 1.37% to Rs 1078.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1093.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 9423.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8603.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.88% to Rs 4446.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4485.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 36682.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34253.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9423.108603.90 10 36682.5034253.40 7 OPM %16.1217.27 -16.8217.92 - PBDT1680.301632.40 3 6873.006639.80 4 PBT1451.601420.80 2 5968.705879.40 2 NP1078.601093.60 -1 4446.504485.90 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

INR loses further ground as dollar sees mild uptick

ANS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 4.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.42%

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story