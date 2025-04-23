LTIMindtree standalone net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 9423.10 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 1.37% to Rs 1078.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1093.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 9423.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8603.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.88% to Rs 4446.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4485.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 36682.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34253.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

