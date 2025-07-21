Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 50.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 51.63 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 50.78% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.51.6348.4414.1021.788.9712.495.5310.303.787.68

