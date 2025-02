Navi Finserv standalone net profit declines 89.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 573.97 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv declined 89.52% to Rs 62.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 591.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 573.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 508.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.573.97508.1551.0246.3184.61765.7481.09757.8562.04591.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News