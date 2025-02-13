Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.63% to Rs 10.45 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 6.25% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.63% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.458.0015.8921.881.471.691.221.431.020.96

