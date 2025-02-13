Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 30.63% to Rs 10.45 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 6.25% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.63% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.458.00 31 OPM %15.8921.88 -PBDT1.471.69 -13 PBT1.221.43 -15 NP1.020.96 6

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

