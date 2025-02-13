DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 86.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.64% to Rs 134.19 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 86.18% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.64% to Rs 134.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.134.19101.945.574.065.563.035.412.874.042.17

