DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 86.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 31.64% to Rs 134.19 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 86.18% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.64% to Rs 134.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales134.19101.94 32 OPM %5.574.06 -PBDT5.563.03 83 PBT5.412.87 89 NP4.042.17 86

