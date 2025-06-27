Western Carriers (India) rises on securing Rs 230-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Western Carriers (India) rose 2.97% to Rs 117.85 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth approximately Rs 230 crore from Jindal Stainless (JSL).

The three-year contract involves providing an integrated EXIM logistics solution, including rail transportation of containers from various ports to Jindal Stainless plant siding, customs clearance at the Jajpur facility, return movement of empty and export-laden containers, last-mile delivery to designated container freight stations (CFS) or shipping line yards, and other related logistics services.

Rajendra Sethia, Chairman & Managing Director, Western Carriers (India), said, Securing this prestigious contract from Jindal Stainless is a strong endorsement of WCILs proven execution capabilities and trusted partnership. These back-to-back significant orders not only highlight our operational excellence but also reaffirm our strategic position as a preferred end-to-end logistics partner for Indias leading industrial houses. Managing JSLs vast and complex supply chain seamlessly further reflects our ability to handle mission-critical operations with precision. We are confident that such milestones will further accelerate our growth trajectory as we continue delivering integrated, scalable, and future-ready logistics solutions across the country and beyond.