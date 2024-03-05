Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Westlife Foodworld soars as FSSAI confirms real cheese in McDonald's India

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Westlife Foodworld surged 6.36% to Rs 783 after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) verified that McDonald's India uses 100% real cheese.

McDonald's India received confirmation from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that their products use 100% real cheese without any substitutes. FSSAI is the highest authority for food regulations and standards in India. The FSSAI explicitly stated that the products contain real cheese and not any dairy analogues. Independent testing from an accredited laboratory also affirmed the use of 100% real cheese. Following this clearance, McDonalds India (W&S) will continue to use the term "cheese" in its product names, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and consumer trust.

Westlife Foodworld is an Indian company that operates McDonald's restaurants in Western and Southern India. They function as the master franchisee for this region through a subsidiary company named Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 52.60% to Rs 17.24 crore on 2.74% decline in net sales to Rs 592.48 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

