WeWork India Management fell 5.77% to Rs 686.05 after the company reported a consolidated net loss for the June 2026 quarter.

The company's net loss narrowed to Rs 4.31 crore in Q1 FY27 from a loss of Rs 14.10 crore in Q1 FY26. However, on a sequential basis, it slipped into a loss from a profit of Rs 65.55 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 27.74% YoY but declined 1.76% QoQ to Rs 683.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 4.06 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 14.15 crore in Q1 FY26 and a pre-tax profit of Rs 44.01 crore in Q4 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 22.99% YoY to Rs 245.85 crore. Employee expenses rose 23.09% YoY to Rs 58.26 crore. Finance costs increased 29.11% YoY to Rs 176.14 crore while depreciation expense rose 26.53% YoY to Rs 282.78 crore. The company reported IGAAP-equivalent operating metrics separately. Revenue increased 28.5% YoY to Rs 698 crore, EBITDA rose 69.3% YoY to Rs 138.3 crore, while PAT surged 533.3% YoY to Rs 53.2 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 19.8% (+478 bps YoY) and PAT margin to 7.6% (+608 bps YoY). Free cash flow from operations rose 176.1% YoY to Rs 141.9 crore, while return on capital employed stood at 28.6%.

Operationally, WeWork India expanded its footprint to 79 centres across eight cities, with 9.1 million sq. ft. of operational area and a total committed footprint of 12 million sq. ft. The company added nearly 7,000 desks during the quarter, taking operational desk capacity to 133,600 desks, while members increased to 113,400, resulting in occupancy of 84.9%. The company plans to add nearly 28,000 desks during FY27 as part of its expansion strategy. During the quarter, WeWork India launched three new centres in Bengaluru and Gurugram. It also strengthened its managed office business, delivering and signing mandates covering over 5.1 lakh sq. ft. and launched Member Services, a platform offering enterprise-grade business solutions through partner networks.

Managing director and CEO Karan Virwani said the company entered FY27 from a position of strength and has begun investing ahead of demand to support long-term growth while maintaining healthy occupancy, resilient margins and strong cash generation. WeWork India Management is Indias leading premium flexible workspace operator and has been the largest operator by total revenue for the past three fiscal years. The company operates 79 centres across 9.1 million sq. ft. in eight cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and New Delhi - serving over 113,000 members across Fortune 500 companies, global capability centres (GCCs), enterprises and startups.