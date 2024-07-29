Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 141.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 141.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 1165.88 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 141.06% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 1165.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1211.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1165.881211.63 -4 OPM %6.824.82 -PBDT54.0031.44 72 PBT31.4710.97 187 NP23.609.79 141

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AI detects breast cancer 5 years in advance, Anand Mahindra reacts

Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath, security: Rajnath Singh

LIVE news: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Kejriwal's regular bail plea in CBI case

Eurosport sacks commentator Bob Ballard over sexist remark on swimmers

MapMyIndia accuses Ola Electric of data theft for maps, sends legal notice

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story