Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 141.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 1165.88 croreNet profit of Wheels India rose 141.06% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 1165.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1211.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1165.881211.63 -4 OPM %6.824.82 -PBDT54.0031.44 72 PBT31.4710.97 187 NP23.609.79 141
