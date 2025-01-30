Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Whirlpool of India intimates of anticipated sell-down of up to 20% stake by Whirlpool Corporation

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Whirlpool Corporation (the ultimate holding company of Whirlpool of India) announced its intention to sell down its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India to approximately 20% by the mid to late 2025, by way of one or more market sales (anticipated sell-down). Whirlpool Corporation, which currently holds a 51% ownership interest in Whirlpool of India, expects to remain the largest shareholder following completion of the anticipated sell-down.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

