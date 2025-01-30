GIFT Nifty hints to positive start to domestic markets

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty January 2025 futures contract signaled a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,586.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,792.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 January 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 81,602.72 crore (so far) in the secondary market during January 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 16,982.48 crore in December 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently in the green, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

Markets in Japan and Australia edges higher on Thursday, breaking ranks with Wall Street that fell overnight as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. Several Asia-Pacific markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Recent data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australias export price index climbed 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, but fell 8.6% through the year,. Its import price index rose 0.2% in the same quarter but fell 1.9% through the year. These indexes reflect the changes in prices of imports into and exports from the country.

Overnight in the U.S., benchmark indexes fell after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in its first policy decision of the year on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 slid 0.47% to close at 6,039.31, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.51% to end at 19,632.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 136.83 points, or 0.31%, to 44,713.52.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended with substantial gains on Wednesday, rising for the second consecutive session. The Nifty ended above the 23,150 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 631.55 points or 0.83% to 76,532.96. The Nifty 50 index advanced 205.85 points or 0.90% to 23,163.10. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 2.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 3.28%.

Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green yesterday.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.44% to 18.64.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News