Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 19400.00% to Rs 37.05 crore

Net Loss of Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt reported to Rs 33.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19400.00% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22042.31% to Rs 57.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.050.19 19400 57.570.26 22042 OPM %77.60-100.00 -80.01-742.31 - PBDT-7.74-0.32 -2319 -11.73-2.17 -441 PBT-15.85-0.33 -4703 -24.31-2.22 -995 NP-33.00-0.44 -7400 -47.65-2.26 -2008

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

