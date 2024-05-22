White Organic Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.66% to Rs 8.07 crore

Net Loss of White Organic Agro reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.66% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.65% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.72% to Rs 33.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

8.0713.6033.45173.51-12.89-36.62-4.54-0.56-1.44-3.701.721.74-1.44-3.701.711.73-1.19-2.831.171.24

