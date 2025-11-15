Solid Stone Company standalone net profit declines 61.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 6.30 crore

Net profit of Solid Stone Company declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.307.2716.5114.720.530.630.210.400.120.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News