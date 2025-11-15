Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 208.79% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 208.79% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.810.91-0.71-17.580.130.040.120.020.090.01

