White Organic Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Mohit Industries Ltd, Baid Finserv Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR and SVP Global Textiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2024.

White Organic Retail Ltd lost 8.82% to Rs 5.17 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94687 shares in the past one month.

Mohit Industries Ltd crashed 7.93% to Rs 32.26. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51767 shares in the past one month.

Baid Finserv Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 18.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR corrected 5.00% to Rs 41.38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49421 shares in the past one month.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 7.98. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93401 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

