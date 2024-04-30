Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, Sprayking Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd and Compucom Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2024.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 41.1 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2556 shares in the past one month.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 18.78% to Rs 592.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33418 shares in the past one month.

Sprayking Ltd surged 15.27% to Rs 42.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd spurt 15.09% to Rs 358. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63876 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd gained 14.73% to Rs 37.46. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71086 shares in the past one month.

