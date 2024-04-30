Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JM Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Usha Martin Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2024.

JM Financial Ltd spiked 8.70% to Rs 88.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd surged 7.72% to Rs 385.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62478 shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd soared 7.63% to Rs 3745.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4802 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd added 7.57% to Rs 4686.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2299 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd gained 6.62% to Rs 751.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22049 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

