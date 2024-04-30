Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India Q3 PAT declines to Rs 99 cr

Gillette India Q3 PAT declines to Rs 99 cr

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gillette India reported 3.5% decline in net profit to Rs 99.09 crore in the third quarter ended 31 march 2024 as against Rs 102.70 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 20% due to top-line growth, premiumization, and productivity interventions, while reported PAT fell by 4% due to one-time tax impacts in base and current quarters.

Revenue from operations grew by 10% year on year to Rs 680.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024, driven by superior innovations across the portfolio, and strong brand fundamentals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before tax stood at Rs 142.82 crore in the March quarter, up 16.2% from Rs 122.87 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from Grooming was at Rs 557.71crore (up 13.5% YoY) and revenue from Oral Care stood at Rs 123.03 crore (down 3.67% YoY).

LV Vaidyanathan, managing director, Gillette India, said, We continue to deliver strong top line and share growth driven by our teams excellent execution of our integrated growth strategy. We remain committed to a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will continue to help us deliver balanced growth and value creation.

Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power and oral care businesses.

Shares of Gillette India rallied 5.64% to Rs 6,559.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gillette India update on change in tax liability

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene gains after appointing Kumar Venkatasubramanian as MD

Gillette India standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Board of Poonawalla Fincorp announces change in directorate

Barometers trade with modest gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Sensex jumps 308 pts; Nifty near 22,750; VIX climbs 5.88%

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; Realty shares rally

BSE SME Varyaa Creations soars on debut

Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story