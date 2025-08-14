Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.00% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 206.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.490.5051.02-54264.001.04-271.471.04-271.471.77-206.90

