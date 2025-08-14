Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 56.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.42% to Rs 99.72 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 56.30% to Rs 74.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.42% to Rs 99.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.72139.3171.0948.8390.5662.1487.4860.4774.3247.55

