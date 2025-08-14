Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 9.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.00% to Rs 45.01 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 9.46% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.0155.570.581.642.913.031.201.401.341.48

