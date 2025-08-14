Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 1.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 236.15 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 1.28% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 236.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.236.15247.2810.3210.6215.7316.1810.0511.117.107.01

