Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 168.63% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 168.63% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.370.51429.2037.255.570.515.570.514.37-1.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News