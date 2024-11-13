Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 168.63% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 168.63% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.370.51 169 OPM %429.2037.25 -PBDT5.570.51 992 PBT5.570.51 992 NP4.37-1.03 LP

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

