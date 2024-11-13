Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 644.47 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 19.86% to Rs 50.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 644.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 532.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.644.47532.9710.6011.3379.2167.4868.3258.9850.9442.50

