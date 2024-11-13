Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 73.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 841.74 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 73.65% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 841.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 739.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales841.74739.65 14 OPM %7.0012.25 -PBDT48.5881.21 -40 PBT17.9155.50 -68 NP10.3139.12 -74

