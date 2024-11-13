TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 73.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 841.74 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 73.65% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 841.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 739.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.841.74739.657.0012.2548.5881.2117.9155.5010.3139.12

