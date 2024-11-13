Suven Pharma gains as PAT rises to Rs 82 crore in Q2

Suven Pharmaceuticals (SPL) advanced 3.67% to Rs 1,247.95 after the drug maker's consolidated net profit increased 3.34% to Rs 82.21 crore on 11.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 257.72 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The revenue growth was driven by Pharma CDMO business and Sapala acquisition.

The company reported that its progress in strategic initiatives, including a strong pipeline in Phase III, an increase in request for quotations (RFQs), and conversion of spec-chem/ag-chem business to SBU is setting the stage for future growth.

Profit before tax dropped 55.18% to Rs 65.46 crore as on 31 December 2023 as against with Rs 146.08 crore posted in same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.46% to Rs 111.5 crore during the quarter as against Rs 102.8 crore reported in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted to 43.3% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 44.5% in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from Pharma CDMO business (incl. Sapala) stood at Rs 202.4 crore in Q2 FY25, up 46.56% as compared with Rs 138.1 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from formulation business jumped 45.65% YoY to Rs 55.2 crore in second quarter of FY25.

On half yearly basis, the company's consolidated net profit shed 28.56% to Rs 142.98 crore on 15.59% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 488.41 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

The pharmaceutical generated free cash flow of Rs 110 crore, maintaining a cash & bank balance of Rs 656 crore and capex was at Rs 69.4 crore for the half year period.

Vivek Sharma, executive chairman, said, There is a strong momentum favoring the CDMO sector, with India as the biggest beneficiary driven by efforts to diversify supply chains, along with supportive macroeconomic trends like the potential US Biosecure Act. Suven with its strong track record and extensive offerings, continues to be committed to offering a tech-led end-to-end CDMO platform to its customers.

Dr. V. Prasada Raju, managing director, added, On the front end, we have continued our concerted BD efforts to serve both the large innovator customers as well as select Biotechs, and we can see the green shoots of our efforts in our robust RFQ pipeline. From a delivery perspective, we have focused on backward integration and expanding our capabilities across the value chain, so we are well prepared to take forward the opportunities we envisage across small molecules, ADC platform, and oligonucleotides. Our outlook for the medium to long term remains healthy.

On outlook front, the firm stated, Overall, there is no change in outlook. H1 has been in line with our estimates, while H2 will see better growth trajectory. We expect to grow on a full-year basis at a combined platform level with growth acceleration from FY26.

Suven Pharmaceuticals is in the business of Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), catering to the needs of global pharma industry.

