Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 1.81% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Windlas Biotech Ltd rose 3.25% today to trade at Rs 927. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.25% to quote at 43254.58. The index is up 2.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aarti Drugs Ltd increased 1.34% and Orchid Pharma Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 17.43 % over last one year compared to the 5.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 1.81% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4305 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1197 on 06 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 656.25 on 23 Jul 2024.