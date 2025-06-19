Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 1.81% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Windlas Biotech Ltd rose 3.25% today to trade at Rs 927. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.25% to quote at 43254.58. The index is up 2.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aarti Drugs Ltd increased 1.34% and Orchid Pharma Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 17.43 % over last one year compared to the 5.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 1.81% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4305 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1197 on 06 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 656.25 on 23 Jul 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Market set for weak start on global jitters

Morpen Labs incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Avas Financers, Zydus Life, Medplus Health, Jio Financial Services

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story