Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Gujarat is witnessing bypolls in two constituencies. Kadi is going to polls following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, while Visavadar was vacated after the resignation of Bhupendra Bhayani. A total of 24 candidates are in the fray across both seats, with over 5 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots.
In Punjab, the Ludhiana West seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Four major parties -- AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD -- are in the race along with 10 other candidates. Voting continues till 6 PM with more than 1.75 lakh voters eligible.
Keralas Nilambur constituency is also voting today after the resignation of MLA P.V. Anvar. Ten candidates are contesting, including heavyweights from the LDF, UDF, and NDA. The seat has over 2.3 lakh voters, and 14 polling stations have been marked sensitive.
In West Bengal, the Kaliganj bypoll was triggered by the death of sitting MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. Voting across all seats started at 7 AM and will conclude at 6 PM.
Election authorities have assured adequate security and smooth polling across all constituencies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app