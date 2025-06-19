Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Voting for Assembly bypolls is underway today (19 June) across five seats in four states: Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal. The results will be declared on June 23.

Gujarat is witnessing bypolls in two constituencies. Kadi is going to polls following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, while Visavadar was vacated after the resignation of Bhupendra Bhayani. A total of 24 candidates are in the fray across both seats, with over 5 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots.

In Punjab, the Ludhiana West seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Four major parties -- AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD -- are in the race along with 10 other candidates. Voting continues till 6 PM with more than 1.75 lakh voters eligible.